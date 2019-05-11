Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy visits Kodagu for a private stay

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday evening visited Kodagu and stayed at a private resort near Madikeri along with his wife Anita Kumaraswamy. He was accompanied by Kodagu district JD(S) in-charge and minister Sa Ra Mahesh and MLC Bojegowda. The Chief Minister, who is likely to stay for two days at the resort, was welcomed at Koppa gate by Kodagu JD(S) president KM Ganesh alongside other members. Earlier, ex-CM Siddaramaiah had visited the resort recently.

It is said that six cottages,equipped with solar fencing for about a kilometre, have been booked at the resort for Rs 80,000 per day. It is also said that a JD(S) member had visited the resort earlier to check for privacy before booking the cottages. The resort has only workers from North India as nearly eight local employees were sanctioned three days leave.

While the entrance of the resort is guarded by police, private security is said to be in place inside the resort. Crowd flow to the resort will be controlled for two days with mobile jammers planted inside the resort to stop employees from using their mobile phones.

While the Kodagu SP denied to have received orders for security of the CM, traffic police had blocked the Mysuru-Madikeri highway from 7.30 pm on Friday with KSRTC bus travellers stranded on the road without knowing the reason.

Meanwhile, Mahesh who was missing in action in the district since over three months has now visited Kodagu along with CM. He is said to head a meeting with DC tomorrow which hasn't allowed for media-coverage