Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy visits Kodagu for a private stay

The JD(S) leader is said to be under tight security as mobile jammers have been planted inside the resort to stop employees from using their mobile phones.

Published: 11th May 2019 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

High security is placed outside the resort where CM Kumaraswamy is staying

High security is placed outside the resort where CM Kumaraswamy is staying

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday evening visited Kodagu and stayed at a private resort near Madikeri along with his wife Anita Kumaraswamy. He was accompanied by Kodagu district JD(S) in-charge and minister Sa Ra Mahesh and MLC Bojegowda. The Chief Minister, who is likely to stay for two days at the resort, was welcomed at Koppa gate by Kodagu JD(S) president KM Ganesh alongside other members. Earlier, ex-CM Siddaramaiah had visited the resort recently.

It is said that six cottages,equipped with solar fencing for about a kilometre, have been booked at the resort for Rs 80,000 per day. It is also said that a JD(S) member had visited the resort earlier to check for privacy before booking the cottages. The resort has only workers from North India as nearly eight local employees were sanctioned three days leave. 

While the entrance of the resort is guarded by police, private security is said to be in place inside the resort. Crowd flow to the resort will be controlled for two days with mobile jammers planted inside the resort to stop employees from using their mobile phones.

While the Kodagu SP denied to have received orders for security of the CM, traffic police had blocked the Mysuru-Madikeri highway from 7.30 pm on Friday with KSRTC bus travellers stranded on the road without knowing the reason.

Meanwhile, Mahesh who was missing in action in the district since over three months has now visited Kodagu along with CM. He is said to head a meeting with DC tomorrow which hasn't allowed for media-coverage 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy HD Kumaraswamy Kodagu HD Kumaraswamy holiday Sa Ra Mahesh Bojegowda Madikeri resort Anita Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp