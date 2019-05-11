Home States Karnataka

Lack of rain puts brakes on sowing activity in Bandipur National Park

In order to revive the lost green cover in the next three to five years, the Forest Department decided to sow seeds of various plant species and began the sowing work a fortnight ago.

Published: 11th May 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Forest personnel sowing seeds in Bandipur forest where vast swathes were destroyed in a forest fire | Express

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The lack of pre-monsoon showers and the scorching summer are not just affecting farmers, but have also ruined the plans of the Forest Department which had taken up seed sowing activity in the forest-fire hit Bandipur National Park area. 

About 400 hectares of forest in Bandipur National Park were reduced to ashes early this year in the worst-ever forest fire  that the region has ever witnessed.

In order to revive the lost green cover in the next three to five years, the Forest Department decided to sow seeds of various plant species and began the sowing work a fortnight ago. It may be recalled here that the Forest Department had decided not to allow any kind of seed ball campaign for this purpose. 

The department had deputed 15 field staff and also hired labourers to take up sowing of more than 3 tonnes of seeds to grow bamboo, grass, gooseberry, grewia crenulata and other plant species. The authorities had also identified areas falling under Gopalaswamy Hills forest range of Bandipur National Park to take up the activity and were happy after the region received some rains last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RAINS Bandipur National Park

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp