Straws in the wind

By Express News Service

CM back at resort, third time in 15 days!

At a time when the state is reeling under drought and Congress and BJP leaders are sweating it out to win the bypolls, CM HD Kumaraswamy on Friday evening checked into a resort near Madikeri to spend some quiet family time. Interestingly, former CM Siddaramaiah, too, visited the same resort recently. The timing of the CM’s third visit to resorts, within 15 days, has raised many an eyebrow in political circles, with the opposition BJP accusing him of spending more time chilling than on providing relief to the drought-hit. His first two visits were to a resort and naturopathy centre in coastal Karnataka. On his second visit to the beach resort, the CM was accompanied by his father, former PM Deve Gowda. This time around, the CM is accompanied by wife and MLA Anita Kumaraswamy, Kodagu district in-charge minister Sa Ra Mahesh and MLC Bojegowda. They are likely to stay here for the next two days, and clearly want no disturbance. This may be the reason why the resort authorities have sent local employees on leave, and retained only those from other states to attend to the VVIP guests. Sources say the contingent has booked six cottages, that cost around Rs 80,000 a day. While police guard the resort entrance, private security has also put up firewalls -- so much so, that over the past two days, visitors were monitored and mobile jammers placed to stop employees from using phones.

HDK goes on a long media fast

Ramadan, the season of fasting, is here and one man is observing a different kind of fast – he is off the media. For motormouth politicians, this is a tough proposition, but CM HD Kumaraswamy, is hurt and keeping a contemptuous distance from all journalists. His annoyance is linked to the Mandya election, and he has often made it known that certain sections of the media were less than fair in covering both star contestants. And when son Nikhil is slighted, the CM-father is angry. He has turned down requests for interviews, and even sound bites. It’s been more than two weeks, and Kumaraswamy is seldom known to stay this far from the media. How long he can keep the media fast is a matter of speculation within media circles. But some old faithfuls are hoping to normalise relations with him, because it’s certainly not been easy for scribes.

Even the dead don’t spare MLAs

An elected representative’s phone just doesn’t stop ringing. Some of these calls, however, can range from completely wacko to absolutely heart-wrenching. This reporter was talking to a first-time MLA when the MLA’s phone rang. There was a problem finding a place of burial for someone who had passed away, and he wanted the MLA to find the deceased person a final resting place. Be sure that the MLA was pretty taken aback with the request. The MLA suggested that the person contact the local corporator, but the man on the other side of the phone was unwilling to relent. Here was this MLA, sitting in a hotel having lunch, now tasked with the job of facilitating a burial. The MLA did what public representatives ultimately do – convinced the man on the phone that the local corporator would be contacted personally to solve the matter. We wonder what else our elected representatives are called upon to handle...