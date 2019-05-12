Home States Karnataka

Around 10 BJP MLAs in touch with us: Karnataka Congress leader 

Khan's comments come two days after Yeddyurappa had said the longevity of the state government would depend on the stand taken by about 20 'disgruntled' Congress legislators.

Published: 12th May 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

By PTI

BENGALURU: A senior Congress leader said on Sunday that Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa was "daydreaming" about coming to power and claimed that around 10 saffron party legislators were in touch with his party.

"From the day we formed the government, the BJP has been trying to (topple the government), it is not something new. From that day they have been giving deadlines (to the government)," state minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan told reporters in Hubli.

"A BJP leader has spoken about 20 Congress MLAs; today 9-10 BJP (MLAs) are in touch with us."

Khan's comments come two days after Yeddyurappa had said the longevity of the state government would depend on the stand taken by about 20 "disgruntled" Congress legislators after the Lok Sabha election results.

READ MORE | BS Yeddyurappa's remark triggers slugfest

Khan accused Yeddyurappa for "daydreaming" about coming to power.

"It is true that the BJP people are in touch with us. Not from today, (but) for two-three months, nine-10 BJP MLAs are in touch with us," he said.

Asked about the names of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators who are in touch with the Congress, the minister said: "Let the BJP give the names of 20 Congress people, we will also give the names of nine BJP people."

Claiming that nothing would happen, Khan declared that he would retire from politics if the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government falls after the election results on May 23 and challenged the BJP leaders to do the same if the coalition continues.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

State Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao also hit out at the BJP over its claims and said the results would "shut the mouths" of those speculating about the fall of the coalition government.

"Earlier, too, they (BJP) had said the government will fall after Diwali, then Sankranti. They don't believe in their statements themselves. They don't have the guts, so they are making such false statements," Rao said.

Both the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "baffled" as they know their defeat in the polls is imminent, the Congress leader told reporters in Hubli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yeddyurappa Zameer Ahmed Khan Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Third Front: Telangana CM KCR meets DMK leader Stalin
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp