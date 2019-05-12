Home States Karnataka

CM H D Kumaraswamy to attend rallies, send ‘all is well’ message

To campaign with Congress leaders in Kundgol and Chincholi assembly segments ahead of the May 19 bypolls

Published: 12th May 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To send a message that all is well among the coalition partners, especially at a time when BJP leaders are talking about the government not surviving beyond May 23, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will attend joint campaign rallies for Congress candidates in Kundgol and Chincholi 
assembly segments ahead of the May 19 bypolls.

Kumaraswamy, who had stayed away from campaigning until now, will be in Kundgol on Monday and Chincholi on Tuesday. Congress sources said the CM’s presence at the joint rallies will help counter BJP’s allegations of differences within the coalition partners. While Congress leaders are sweating it out to win the bypolls, the CM is taking rest in a resort in Madikeri and the BJP used it as an issue to drive home its point that there are differences in the coalition.

“As a coalition partner, it is our duty to campaign for Congress candidates. The CM is campaigning to ensure that the Congress candidates win these elections,” said JDS spokesperson Ramesh Babu. “We admit there are some differences and it is quite natural to have such differences in our political system. That doesn’t mean there is any threat to the coalition government. BJP leaders are making allegations out of frustration,” he said when asked if the CM is attending joint rallies to send out a message of unity among the coalition partners.

Retaining Kundgol and Chincholi assembly seats is crucial for the Congress and also its coalition partner JDS. The BJP, which is the single largest party with 104 legislators in the 224-member assembly, is making all-out efforts to increase its tally to 106. 

In 2018 assembly elections, BJP lost Kundgol seat to Congress with a narrow margin of over 800 votes and differences among its leaders in the assembly segment was said to be one of the reasons for the loss. While BJP is trying to ensure that its leaders work together for party candidate S I Chikkangoudar, the Congress too is confident of retaining the seat and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar is coordinating the campaign for the party candidate Kusuma Shivalli, wife of late minister C S Shivalli.
“The JDS may not be a big factor in the constituency, but the CM campaigning for the Congress candidates helps as it sends out a right message,” sources said. 

In the 2018 bypolls to assembly and LS seats, the CM and Congress leaders had extensively conducted joint campaigning and had managed to win two out of three LS seats and two assembly seats.
According to Dharwad Rural District Congress unit president Anil Patil, the CM will address two rallies in Kundgol.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Congress bypolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp