Karnataka: EC officials raid BJP MLAs’ hotel rooms

At 2.30am on Saturday, a team of 16 EC officials allegedly raided two rooms of BJP leaders, including Hassan MLA Preetam Gowda. 

Published: 12th May 2019 06:24 AM

HUBBALLI: Searches were conducted in the rooms of BJP leaders in a hotel by the poll flying squad. This led to a political slugfest, with BJP alleging that the searches were politically motivated and were to harass the leaders.

When Gowda questioned the timing of the search, the officials said that they received information that a lot of cash was stored in the rooms. 

However, sources said no cash or valuables were recovered. BJP leaders said a majority of the hotels’ rooms were occupied by Congress leaders, but no searches were conducted there.

With only a week left for Kundgol bypoll, leaders of both Congress and BJP have been engaged in  a war of words. Top leaders of the party are also busy campaigning. Both BJP president B S Yeddyurappa and Congress strongman D K Shivakumar are camping in Hubballi.

