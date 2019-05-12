Former Deputy SP Anupama Shenoy files complaint, fears threat to life

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Former Deputy SP Anupama Shenoy has filed a complaint in Padubidri police station alleging death threats through internet calls. Shenoy, in her complaint, has named Asif Hanif as the culprit who called her through internet demanding money, using derogatory language. She said there was a threat to her life and urged the police to take immediate action against the culprit. It can be noted that Asif Hanif had earlier filed a complaint against Shenoy for her defamatory posts on Facebook against a religion.

Padubidri police had booked Anupama Shenoy for her Facebook post that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

The complaint was filed by Asif Hanif, a resident of Uchila, Kaup taluk.

Sathish MP, sub-inspector, Padubidri police station told The New Sunday Express that a case has been registered based on the complaint by Shenoy.

Shenoy said that the accused Asif Hanif hired outsiders to call her over phone and demand money from her and she even received life threats.

“We are investigating the matter,’’ he said.