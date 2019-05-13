Home States Karnataka

Hampi too mainstream? Anegundi is the answer

Anegundi once served as the capital of the Vijayanagara dynasty, before the seat of power was shifted to Hampi.

By Amit S Upadhye
ANEGUNDI: On the other side of Hampi, across the river, lies Anegundi, a city with a history far older than that of the Vijayanagara empire’s seat. At Anegundi, history enthusiasts can explore ruins dating back to the Neolithic age, existing side by side with Microlithic and Megalithic age structures.

Anegundi once served as the capital of the Vijayanagara dynasty, before the seat of power was shifted to Hampi. After the king of Vijayanagara lost his kingdom under British rule, the family then moved back and settled in Anegundi.

The town, located just 5 km away from Hampi, is also gaining popularity among tourists. The restored palace of the Vijayanagara kings has also become a major attraction. The palace has been painstakingly restored by Krishnadevaraya, the 19th descendant of the Aravidu dynasty, the last to rule Vijayanagara. Similarly, Anjandri hills, which is attracting a large number of tourists, is expected to get a makeover too.
Additionally, in order to maintain a uniform look and feel around Hampi, officials are ensuring that new structures coming up here are built to gel well with the heritage monuments. These include the new Gram Panchayat building at Anegundi, which will have a heritage look as well as the old house of the Gram Panchayat president at Anegundi, which is being restored using materials which have been in use for hundreds of years.

Speaking to The New Indian Express about the restoration project, Krishnadevaraya said, “I have spent my childhood  in this palace and we used to gather at this palace during most of the festivals. My father passed away in 2008, and ever since, I wanted to restore the palace. It took us nearly five years to restore and add the new designs without harming the original structure of the palace,” Krishnadevaraya said.

Anjanadri hills and Hanumana Halli in Anegundi are considered to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and with every passing day more number of tourists, especially from North India, are visiting these places. A temple of Hanuman atop a hillock is the main attraction. Currently, there are no parking facilities below the hillock, leaving visitors to fend for themselves, a situation INTACH is working on to change for the better.

“We are planning to provide parking with tree shade and build structures for devotees for bathing, changing and eating. All these structures will resemble ancient buildings to ensure that modern buildings do not come up at the heritage site,” said a local historian from Hampi.

