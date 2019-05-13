Home States Karnataka

INTERVIEW | No political explosion post May 23: Siddaramaiah

Says nobody, including rebel Ramesh Jarkiholi, will quit party; nothing wrong in supporters wanting him as CM

Published: 13th May 2019

SIDDARAMAIAH

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Nothing will happen to the coalition government in Karnataka after the Lok Sabha election results on May 23. This is how former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who is also chairman of the coordination committee, dismissed off the poll talk. In an interview with The New Indian Express on Sunday, he harped on the stability of the coalition government.

BJP expects a big political explosion in Karnataka after the announcement of parliamentary election results and hopes to come back to power in the state as it claims that many Congress MLAs will cross over to the saffron party. Do you think it will happen?

Skies will not fall on the coalition government after May 23. The coalition government will complete its full term. But the voice of BJP will become weak and it will stop dreaming of coming to power.

How can you say that BJP will stop dreaming when many of your party MLAs are fence sitters?

I am telling you that nobody will quit. This includes Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumatalli (rebels).

Is there any chance of you becoming chief minister after May 23 as some of your supporters are repeatedly saying that you are their leader and you are going to become the CM?       

Again, my answer is the same. The coalition government will continue. There is nothing wrong in my supporters’ statement that I am their leader as I am the CLP chief. As far as their statement that I will become the chief minister is concerned, it is their wish.

Is there any possibility of mid-term polls?

The question does not arise.

How many seats will Congress win in Karnataka?

I have campaigned in 24 out of 28 constituencies for the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. As per my calculation,  Congress and Janata Dal (S) will jointly win 18 to 20 seats. And I am sure my assessment will come true. We will win in the Chincholi and Kundgol assembly byelections too.
                                                                                           
What about the LS results in the country?

As per the reports received from many sources, NDA will win 100 seats,  much less than in 2014. This scenario will let the UPA have a post-poll alliance with like-minded parties, including regional parties. UPA partners are confident that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister after May 23.

