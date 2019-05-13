Home States Karnataka

Need to focus on traveller experience

I have been living in Anegundi for more than two decades and I have seen things change. Locals are now more curious about the developments in Hampi and they are ready to be part of the hospitality sector. But who will guide them?

The various governmental agencies must work together for Hampi and its monuments, but it’s clear that we are not working as a team. Tourists have been seeing the same monuments for several years. It’s time that we showcased Hampi in a new way.

For a traveller, the end of a day full of experiences that include classical India with its mystic landscapes, a clean and comfortable room to retire in, an enjoyable cultural event to go to and for sure a gracious dinner and a host is the best we can offer!

How do we make this happen? There are a few ideas which are very possible to implement such as small events during seasonal weekends, showcasing local talent or a bigger event during longer holidays with an audience of 200 to 500 tourists, in a beautiful setting with very simple but elegant infrastructure.But to achieve this there are many challenges, the main challenge is the management of such experiences and events. They need to be planned and executed in a way that it is an authentic and pleasant experience. We have great richness in the arts and culture field, and there is an urgent need to ensure that the visitor enjoys it and the community benefits from it.

I suggest that we should plan paid events, this will not only make them special and manageable, but our cultural industry will be able to sustain itself slowly but surely. We also have to look at the overall improvement of services and sensibilities in the Tourism and Hospitality sector, improvement can happen only with education and unfortunately as most of our destinations are in rural areas, there is the lack of a professional approach to tourism and hospitality. I also think that training rural youth in this sector will be very rewarding.

Having graduate and postgraduate courses is not enough but we have to look at systemising some vocational courses for rural youth in tourism and hotel management. We must make evenings at various destinations in Hampi very interesting, relaxing, fun and happening for travellers of all ages by offering them well organised small and big cultural experiences. To have something interesting for all, the keen Indian classical traveller, the curious who wants to be enthralled by the beauty of the region and the youth who is interested in having some fun! And above all these events should be family-friendly, safe and well managed.

(Shama Pawar is a member of Hyderabad Karnataka Tourism Advisory Committee and head of INTACH Hampi and Anegundi chapter)

