Bengaluru: I-T sleuths ‘raid’ CM Kumaraswamy ’s hotel room

Income Tax Department sleuths raided a hotel in which Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was staying in Hubballi on Monday evening.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Income Tax Department sleuths raided a hotel in which Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was staying in Hubballi on Monday evening.

A team of eight sleuths from the investigation wing of the I-T Department walked into the hotels — Dennison and Cotton County at about 9.30 pm — and searched the rooms where Kumaraswamy and ministers D K Shivakumar and

Zameer Ahmed Khan and others were staying. Sources said the sleuths could have received a tip-off suspecting the CM of carrying money in a chopper.

The CM, Shivakumar and Zameer were not available for comment. Sources said, “The I-T teams from Belagavi and Goa jointly conducted the raids at the hotels on Gokul Road. The sleuths checked the hotel for documents and papers.”This is the second raid at the hotel in the last week. The details about recovery were not made public.

