Decentralised scanning to now help RGUHS cut down on evaluation time

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Post graduate medical students under the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) can afford to be a little impatient while waiting for their results this year. The University has started the adoption of a new, tech-enabled way, to ensure that answer sheets are evaluated within a short span of time.

Till now, these students would have to wait long days while their theory papers went through a long chain of evaluations. However, this time around, the RGUHS has started decentralised scanning of answer sheets, which promise to cut down the time taken for evaluation drastically.

Also termed peripheral scanning, the process involves scanning of answer sheets at affiliated colleges, where the students will take their exams. Theory paper answer sheets will be scanned at these centers and sent directly to the evaluators. Students began their theory papers on Wednesday and will complete in a fortnight, before starting their practical exams.

“Some students have to leave for their final year internship and need the marks for processing job applications or travelling abroad. Early declaration of the marks will help them not to miss the bus for their future,” Vice Chancellor of RGUHS, Dr S Sacchidanand told The New Indian Express.

As opposed to the mechanical method of marking, this procedure would reduce the invigilation time by 70 percent, said officials from RGUHS, however, there are glitches like blurred prints of scanned copies that makes it difficult for teachers to correct vis a vis a physical paper.

Four years ago, RGUHS had experimented with time reduction in evaluation. They began collecting all papers from the exam centres and scanning them at the University in Bengaluru which was a cumbersome process, as one had to wait for the papers to arrive and for about 15,000 sets of answer sheets to be scanned.

This year, the college, using its funds, has outsourced the scanning of papers to a firm, Blue Marine. The Principal of the college, and observers of the University will be present at the scanning centres apart from the constant watch that will be kept by cameras live streaming the examination and scanning, added Dr Sacchidanand, in an attempt at fair and transparent exams.

The varsity is looking at giving out theory results before the last student walks out of the practical exam (June 7 tentatively).