Home States Karnataka

Decentralised scanning to now help RGUHS cut down on evaluation time

Till now, these students would have to wait long days while their theory papers went through a long chain of evaluations.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Post graduate medical students under the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) can afford to be a little impatient while waiting for their results this year. The University has started the adoption of a new, tech-enabled way, to ensure that answer sheets are evaluated within a short span of time.

Till now, these students would have to wait long days while their theory papers went through a long chain of evaluations. However, this time around, the RGUHS has started decentralised scanning of answer sheets, which promise to cut down the time taken for evaluation drastically.

Also termed peripheral scanning, the process involves scanning of answer sheets at affiliated colleges, where the students will take their exams. Theory paper answer sheets will be scanned at these centers and sent directly to the evaluators. Students began their theory papers on  Wednesday and will complete in a fortnight, before starting their practical exams.

“Some students have to leave for their final year internship and need the marks for processing job applications or travelling abroad. Early declaration of the marks will help them not to miss the bus for their future,” Vice Chancellor of RGUHS, Dr S Sacchidanand told The New Indian Express.

As opposed to the mechanical method of marking, this procedure would reduce the invigilation time by 70 percent, said officials from RGUHS, however, there are glitches like blurred prints of scanned copies that makes it difficult for teachers to correct vis a vis a physical paper.

Four years ago, RGUHS had experimented with time reduction in evaluation. They began collecting all papers from the exam centres and scanning them at the University in Bengaluru which was a cumbersome process, as one had to wait for the papers to arrive and for about 15,000 sets of answer sheets to be scanned.

This year, the college, using its funds, has outsourced the scanning of papers to a firm, Blue Marine. The Principal of the college, and observers of the University will be present at the scanning centres apart from the constant watch that will be kept by cameras live streaming the examination and scanning, added Dr Sacchidanand, in an attempt at fair and transparent exams.
The varsity is looking at giving out theory results before the last student walks out of the practical exam (June 7 tentatively).

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences RGUHS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp