House collapses in Karnataka's Dharwad, three, including two children dead

By ANI

DHARWAD: Three people including two children died and two others were injured after a house collapsed at Yarguppi village, in Dharwad district of Karnataka early on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Yallavva Gadad (53), Jyoti Meti (9), and Shravani Radhai (4). The injured were admitted to the hospital.

A case has been registered in Kundgol Police station and an investigation is underway.