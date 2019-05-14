Injured Indian bison back on its feet

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

HANGARGE (BELAGAVI TALUK): The relentless efforts by Forest Department personnel and villagers to revive an injured gaur (Indian bison) which had strayed into a village from the Western Ghats have at last paid off.

The bison was found in a critical state in Hangarge near Belagavi. It was undergoing treatment for the last 27 days. Sources said the bison is now responding to the treatment and is expected to regain its strength soon. The gaur was separated from its herd and had strayed into Hangarge to drink water.It fell and fractured its leg and sustained other critical injuries.