Karnataka: Maharashtra MLA comes to farmers’ rescue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the state government is struggling to get its share of 4 tmcft of water released from Maharashtra’s Koyna dam to the dried up Krishna, it came to light that an MLA of the latter state got the crest gates of Rajapur reservoir opened to release 500 cusecs to the river.

Sources said MLA Ulhasrao Patil from Shirol constituency of Maharashtra, who is on good terms with many legislators of Belagavi, had expressed concern over the worsening drought situation in Karnataka.
At a time when people of drought-hit areas are caught in a crisis, the MLA went to Rajapur reservoir and ensured that water is released to Shiraguppi, Jugul, Kallol, Yadur and other drought-hit villages of Athani taluk, which fall inside Maharashtra’s border.

Leaders from border areas of Karnataka have hailed the “daring efforts” of the Maharashtrian MLA.
“The state government is neither trying to hold a meeting with the Maharashtra government to expedite the process of release of water from Koyna to Krishna nor any of the MPs and legislators are doing their best to take the people out of the crisis,’’ said social activist Ashok Chandargi.

After Maharashtra declined to release water to Karnataka till an MoU was inked between the two states over sharing of water, sources said the government (Karnataka Water Resources Department) wrote another letter to Maharashtra two days ago appealing for release of water. However, sources in the Water Department in Maharashtra said they did not get any instruction to release water.

