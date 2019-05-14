Home States Karnataka

KOMUL election: Bullet, Rs 1.5 lakh on offer to woo voters

Polls were held for electing 13 directors, however, four were elected unopposed with the remaining 9 posts being fought keenly.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Imagine getting paid between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 and given a Royal Enfield bike for casting your vote. Not to choose your MP or MLA, but to choose the next Director of the Kolar-Chikballapura District Co-operative Milk Producer Society (KOMUL). Should you not need the bike, another candidate has Rs 1.5 lakh on offer.

In what may very well be one of the most unique elections the state has seen, the KOMUL elections, which were held on Monday to elect 13 directors, saw voters being offered these lucrative deals to cast their vote, sources said. The eligible voters are from 11 taluks, with the minimum voters for a taluk being 114 and the maximum being 240. The candidate just had to offer the bribe for enough voters to ensure victory.

Polls were held for electing 13 directors, however, four were elected unopposed with the remaining 9 posts being fought keenly. Malur Congress MLA K Y  Nanje Gowda was one of the candidates, who won. The directors, once elected, will choose the next president.

With the candidates demanding proof from some voters, they tried to carry hidden cameras or mobile phones into the centre, which were seized by the police. The poll progressed smoothly and counting was completed in the evening. KOMUL is the second biggest dairy in the state and produces 10 lakh litres of milk daily. Around 2.78 lakh dairy farmers are connected to it through 2,063 primary milk producers co-operative societies.

On Monday, supporters of Nanje Gowda clashed with those on JDS MLA Kodi Halli Manjunath’s team when a group, supporters of Nanje Gowda, who were on a trip, arrived in one car to cast their vote. Manjunath’s supporters asked them not to vote for the other candidate and a heated argument broke out. Police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KOMUL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp