KOMUL election: Bullet, Rs 1.5 lakh on offer to woo voters

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Imagine getting paid between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 and given a Royal Enfield bike for casting your vote. Not to choose your MP or MLA, but to choose the next Director of the Kolar-Chikballapura District Co-operative Milk Producer Society (KOMUL). Should you not need the bike, another candidate has Rs 1.5 lakh on offer.

In what may very well be one of the most unique elections the state has seen, the KOMUL elections, which were held on Monday to elect 13 directors, saw voters being offered these lucrative deals to cast their vote, sources said. The eligible voters are from 11 taluks, with the minimum voters for a taluk being 114 and the maximum being 240. The candidate just had to offer the bribe for enough voters to ensure victory.

Polls were held for electing 13 directors, however, four were elected unopposed with the remaining 9 posts being fought keenly. Malur Congress MLA K Y Nanje Gowda was one of the candidates, who won. The directors, once elected, will choose the next president.

With the candidates demanding proof from some voters, they tried to carry hidden cameras or mobile phones into the centre, which were seized by the police. The poll progressed smoothly and counting was completed in the evening. KOMUL is the second biggest dairy in the state and produces 10 lakh litres of milk daily. Around 2.78 lakh dairy farmers are connected to it through 2,063 primary milk producers co-operative societies.

On Monday, supporters of Nanje Gowda clashed with those on JDS MLA Kodi Halli Manjunath’s team when a group, supporters of Nanje Gowda, who were on a trip, arrived in one car to cast their vote. Manjunath’s supporters asked them not to vote for the other candidate and a heated argument broke out. Police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the mob.