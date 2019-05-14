Home States Karnataka

TN’s stand on Koramangala-Challaghatta Valley doesn’t hold water: Govt

Says the project is not for irrigation but to fill tanks in Kolar

Published: 14th May 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka is pumping treated sewage into Kolar and Chikkaballapura to recharge groundwater, but Tamil Nadu alleges that it is violation of tribunal order as the state is trying to use it for irrigation (Photo| EPS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tamil Nadu government’s objections to the Koramangala-Challaghatta (KC) valley project to recharge groundwater in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts is untenable, according to state government and irrigation experts. Karnataka is pumping treated sewage into parched Kolar and Chikkaballapura to recharge groundwater, but Tamil Nadu alleges that it is violation of tribunal order as the state is trying to use it for irrigation.

“It is not an irrigation project. It is a project to fill tanks in Kolar by using treated water from Bengaluru, and it is not violation of tribunal order,” said Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar. “Looks like they (TN government) just want to show that they are fighting for every drop of water,”
he added.

According to an irrigation expert, who had worked with the Water Resources Department, the TN’s claim is totally invalid. “After the tribunal order as all the riparian states are free to use their share of water. There is no question of any violation as we have been complying with the tribunal order in terms of releasing water to TN,” he said.

In the KC valley project, 400 mld treated water from Bengaluru is released to lakes in Kolar. “We have been demanding the government to ensure water is treated well as failure to do so can pollute ground water. However, Tamil Nadu has no rights over the sewage water,” said Anjaneya Reddy, president, Shashwatha Neeravari Horata Samithi, which is fighting for drinking water projects.

“In 2016, TN had filed a case against Karnataka stating heavy metal content in the sewage water was polluting lakes. Karnataka government had filed an affidavit stating it will use the water after treating. That time TN had not objected. Now, after the KC valley project is commissioned, they are talking about it,” he added. The TN is also objecting to Rs 6,000 crore Mekedatu drinking water project in Kanakapura taluk. The balancing reservoir with a storage capacity of 66TMC can provide drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas and has installed capacity to generate 400 MW power.“The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared. Karnataka cannot use water from this reservoir for irrigation purposes, but TN is objecting,” said irrigation expert.

