We are family, says Kumaraswamy on JDS-Congress relationship

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

KUNDGOL: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who appeared in a rally in Kundgol nearly a week after he went on ‘leave’, did not waste any time in attacking the BJP.

On Monday, while campaigning for coalition candidate Kusumavati Shivalli, the CM said the BJP was misleading the people about the stability of his government.

Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi, the CM said that the Centre was trying everything possible to destabilise the government.

“They (Union government) used the I-T Department to raid our leaders’ houses,” he said. “We are like a family and one must pay no heed to BJP’s propaganda,” he said.

“This election was unexpected. Shivalli and I got close only after the government formation. Whenever the minister met me, he always had a letter in his hand with a proposal of development in his constituency. Even today, Shivalli’s family lives in a small house and am sure his wife Kusuma will take forward the good work done by her husband,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said that from the coming year, the state government will bear the farmers’ cost of transportation.

“We are going to implement project Jaladhara at a cost of Rs 60 crore aiming to provide water to every household in Karnataka. There is drought in state for the last four years. Realising this, we have waived farmers’ loans to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore. Despite all this, the BJP is trying to spread lies,” he said.