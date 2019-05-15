CM Kumaraswamy dials Siddaramaiah to ease coalition tensions

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The coalition politics seem to revolve around Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah these days. On Tuesday morning, in an attempt to cool rising tempers between JDS State president H Vishwanath and Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy himself telephoned the latter.

Despite both leaders staying in the same hotel, they didn’t come face to face but had a telephone conversation during which Kumaraswamy is said to have asked Siddaramaiah not to be upset with Vishwanath’s statements.

“Siddaramaiah left the hotel before Kumaraswamy woke up and hence they only conversed over the phone. While the conversation was largely about the unfortunate incident of a building collapse in Kundgol, the Chief Minister asked Siddaramaiah not to pay too much attention to Vishwanath,” said a source close to Siddaramaiah.

Ironically, the telephone call which aimed to ease tensions turned into another area of disagreement between the coalition. The tiff was over the length of the phone conversation.

While the Congress camp maintained that reference to Vishwanath was made in passing in the less-than-a-minute phone call, JDS leaders insisted that all differences had been sorted out in the ‘long’ phone conversation.

“We were all witness to the phone call. Kumaraswamy spoke with Siddaramaiah to sort out all differences. We are together as brothers and all issues have been addressed. Things will go back to normal,” said Bandeppa Kashempur, JDS leader and minister for cooperation. Senior JDS leader Basavraj Horatti too confirmed the phone call.

Siddaramaiah, who had taken to Twitter to lash out at Vishwanath, used the same platform to clarify that he laid no claim to the Chief Minister’s post.

“People in rallies and meetings refer to me as the next Chief Minister. I have even asked them to give the Congress majority next time if I should return as CM. I can’t silence people who want me to be Chief Minister out of affection for me. But Kumaraswamy is the chief minister in the coalition government. The discussion over who should be CM is unnecessary,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.