Home States Karnataka

CM Kumaraswamy dials Siddaramaiah to ease coalition tensions

Siddaramaiah, who had taken to Twitter to lash out at Vishwanath, used the same platform to clarify that he laid no claim to the Chief Minister’s post.

Published: 15th May 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The coalition politics seem to revolve around Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah these days. On Tuesday morning, in an attempt to cool rising tempers between JDS State president H Vishwanath and  Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy himself telephoned the latter.

Despite both leaders staying in the same hotel, they didn’t come face to face but had a telephone conversation during which Kumaraswamy is said to have asked Siddaramaiah not to be upset with Vishwanath’s statements.

“Siddaramaiah left the hotel before Kumaraswamy woke up and hence they only conversed over the phone. While the conversation was largely about the unfortunate incident of a building collapse in Kundgol, the Chief Minister asked Siddaramaiah not to pay too much attention to Vishwanath,” said a source close to Siddaramaiah.

Ironically, the telephone call which aimed to ease tensions turned into another area of disagreement between the coalition. The tiff was over the length of the phone conversation.

While the Congress camp maintained that reference to Vishwanath was made in passing in the less-than-a-minute phone call, JDS leaders insisted that all differences had been sorted out in the ‘long’ phone conversation.

“We were all witness to the phone call. Kumaraswamy spoke with Siddaramaiah to sort out all differences. We are together as brothers and all issues have been addressed. Things will go back to normal,” said Bandeppa Kashempur, JDS leader and minister for cooperation. Senior JDS leader Basavraj Horatti too confirmed the phone call.

Siddaramaiah, who had taken to Twitter to lash out at Vishwanath, used the same platform to clarify that he laid no claim to the Chief Minister’s post.

“People in rallies and meetings refer to me as the next Chief Minister. I have even asked them to give the Congress majority next time if I should return as CM. I can’t silence people who want me to be Chief Minister out of affection for me. But Kumaraswamy is the chief minister in the coalition government. The discussion over who should be CM is unnecessary,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Siddaramaiah Karnataka BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp