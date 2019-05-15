Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: CM’s security staff send I-T raid team away

Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar and Khan were not available for comment.

Published: 15th May 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy , HDK

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswmay.(Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/ HUBBALLI: IT sleuths who landed up on the 6th floor of Denison's Hotel in Hubballi to raid Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s room on Monday, were staved off by the CM’s security personnel.

When the security head asked the sleuths for a search warrant, the I-T department men showed on
WhatsApp a complaint filed by the BJP before the Election Commission against Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, and a subsequent order by the I-T department.

A standoff ensued, with the security personnel refusing to allow entry to the IT men because it was a complaint filed against Shivakumar and not the CM. Finally, the security personnel won, and the I-T men turned around and left.

Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar and Khan were not available for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka CM Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy Income Tax Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp