Karnataka: CM’s security staff send I-T raid team away

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/ HUBBALLI: IT sleuths who landed up on the 6th floor of Denison's Hotel in Hubballi to raid Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s room on Monday, were staved off by the CM’s security personnel.

When the security head asked the sleuths for a search warrant, the I-T department men showed on

WhatsApp a complaint filed by the BJP before the Election Commission against Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, and a subsequent order by the I-T department.

A standoff ensued, with the security personnel refusing to allow entry to the IT men because it was a complaint filed against Shivakumar and not the CM. Finally, the security personnel won, and the I-T men turned around and left.

Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar and Khan were not available for comment.