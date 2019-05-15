Karnataka: Coalition will go, reiterates Yeddyurappa 

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: “JDS state president A H Vishwanath cannot make a statement against former CM Siddaramaiah without the knowledge of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and H D Deve Gowda,” BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa said here on Tuesday.

Yeddyurappa told reporters here that Vishwanath’s statement is an indication of the relationship

between the Congress and the JDS.

On the statement of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal that over 20 BJP MLAs would join the Congress, Yeddyurappa said, “What does Venugopal know about Karnataka? Wait till May 23, you will see political changes in the state.”

He said Kumaraswamy’s outburst against the media shows that he is losing confidence.