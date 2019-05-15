Kharge could have been CM, sacrificed his post, says HDK

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: On Tuesday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, as part of fulfilling his coalition dharma, reached Chincholi to campaign for the Congress candidate Subhash Rathod. Addressing a rally, Kumaraswamy accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the Congress-JDS government for the past 11 months.

“We formed a government to serve the people and not for selfish reasons,” he said, while accusing the BJP of forcing the bypoll for Chincholi by engineering the defection of former Congress MLA Dr Umesh Jadhav, who joined the BJP to contest against Mallikarjun Kharge in the Lok Sabha elections from the Gulbarga constituency. His son, Dr. Avinash Jadhav, is the BJP candidate for the Chincholi assembly election.

Talking about Kharge and his contribution to the region, Kumaraswamy said, “People of the region should not forget his contribution as over 30,000 youth got employment because of article 371 J.” Kumaraswamy then went on to say that Kharge could have become the Chief Minister of Karnataka when the coalition government was formed in 2018. “He sacrificed the CM post in the past. People who have become leaders with his support are now opposing him,” he said.

Speaking at the rally, Kharge said that Article 371J was the gift of the UPA government to the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. He accused the Centre of adopting a step-motherly attitude towards the state. Cooperatives minister Bandeppa Kashempur and Home Minister M B Patil, also present at the rally, accused Dr Jadhav of betraying the party.