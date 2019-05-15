Home States Karnataka

Kharge could have been CM, sacrificed his post, says HDK

On Tuesday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, as part of fulfilling his coalition dharma, reached Chincholi to campaign for the Congress candidate Subhash Rathod.

Published: 15th May 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: On Tuesday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, as part of fulfilling his coalition dharma, reached Chincholi to campaign for the Congress candidate Subhash Rathod. Addressing a rally, Kumaraswamy accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the Congress-JDS government for the past 11 months.

“We formed a government to serve the people and not for selfish reasons,” he said, while accusing the BJP of forcing the bypoll for Chincholi by engineering the defection of former Congress MLA Dr Umesh Jadhav, who joined the BJP to contest against Mallikarjun Kharge in the Lok Sabha elections from the Gulbarga constituency. His son, Dr. Avinash Jadhav, is the BJP candidate for the Chincholi assembly election.

Talking about Kharge and his contribution to the region, Kumaraswamy said, “People of the region should not forget his contribution as over 30,000 youth got employment because of article 371 J.” Kumaraswamy then went on to say that Kharge could have become the Chief Minister of Karnataka when the coalition government was formed in 2018. “He sacrificed the CM post in the past. People who have become leaders with his support are now opposing him,” he said.

Speaking at the rally, Kharge said that Article 371J was the gift of the UPA government to the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. He accused the Centre of adopting a step-motherly attitude towards the state.  Cooperatives minister Bandeppa Kashempur and Home Minister M B Patil, also present at the rally, accused Dr Jadhav of betraying the party.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Mallikarjun Kharge Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp