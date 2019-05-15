Mangaluru: Dead turtles, dolphin wash ashore

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two dead turtles and a dolphin have washed ashore near Surathkal on Tuesday afternoon. While the dead dolphin and a turtle were found at Guddekopla beach at Surathkal, another turtle was found dead at Hosabettu beach around the same time. Residents found dogs feeding on the carcass of the dolphin at Guddekopla beach. The carcasses were found in a decomposed state.

The deaths raise suspicion if the dolphin and the turtles were caught in fishing nets and died. Since they are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, the fishermen would have been scared disposing them off in mid-sea, sources said.

“As of now, we have spotted one dolphin and two turtles .... if more marine species are found dead by Wednesday, it means there is some kind of pollution in the sea,” said Yatish Baikampady, CEO of Panambur Beach Tourism Development.

Deputy Conservator of Forests V Karikalan said that the department will probe the deaths. The dolphin and turtles are protected species and it should be investigated if they died naturally or some foul play was involved, he said. The carcasses will be studied and disposed off in the presence of forest officials, he said.