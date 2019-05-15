Home States Karnataka

Straws in the wind

Scribes visiting RDPR Minister Krishna Byregowda’s office on Race Course Road are likely to be offered a bowl of cut papaya.

Published: 15th May 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa at the Sri Revana Siddeshwara temple at Revaggi in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday | KPN

By Express News Service

Papayas, millets and pedal — Way to go
Scribes visiting RDPR Minister Krishna Byregowda’s office on Race Course Road are likely to be offered a bowl of cut papaya. Well, that’s because he himself snacks on it every evening. This is one young politico who is far removed from the regular image of a pot-bellied, oily, paan-chewing neta. KBG, as he is otherwise known, also carries his own water bottle and serves his guests water in glass tumblers to avoid plastic/paper waste. He was the man who drove the millet trend and made it commonplace when he was agriculture minister in the earlier dispensation. Want to know another health hack he has adopted? Cycling. KBG is a huge advocate of this two-wheeler and  likes to cycle around parks in his constituency, Bytarayanapura. He even combined his poll campaign with exercise, organised cyclothons to seek votes, and encouraged his supporters to cycle for better health.

Star gazers, here’s your chance to grab B1 crore
Here is a chance for those who gaze into the distant future to hit the jackpot. Akhila Karnataka Vicharavadi Sangha, an association of rationalists and atheists in the state, has thrown an open challenge to all those astrologers who set off speculation on media channels, and predict political fortunes and scenarios. A S Nataraj, a rationalist, has invited all fortune tellers, crystal ball gazers, palm readers, tarot card sorts, or anyone interested in the placement of stars and planets, to accept the invitation to prove at least 80% of what May 23 will bring. The prize: Rs 1 crore! The challenger published a book titled ‘Challenge to Astrology’ in Kannada (Jyothishyakke Savaalu) in 2001, and ever since, has been inviting tellers to accept the challenge. No astrologer has so far bitten the bait, or contacted the challenger. Nataraj, however, seems to be hurting the business of these professionals, who get some free publicity and customers during election season!

Shivakumar turns emotional again
For the second time in the past couple of weeks, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar has shown his softer side. He was campaigning village to village, and door to door in Kundgol on Tuesday, when he was informed that a building nearby had collapsed, and three inmates had died. Never one to shy away from action, Shivakumar rushed to the tragedy site in Yarguppi in Kundgol, Dharwad. There, he was told that late C S Shivalli’s house was nearby. Eager to see his old friend Shivalli’s house, Shivakumar trudged up to a small 30x30 sqft site, on which stood an incomplete house. Shivalli had died even as construction was under way, and couldn’t see his dream fulfilled. The poignancy of the situation did not escape DKS, who stood outside the empty building and recounted his friendship with Shivalli. Recalling how Shivalli could not complete his house due to serious financial constraints, he suddenly turned emotional. But this time, he held his tears in check and turned back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp