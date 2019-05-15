Straws in the wind

By Express News Service

Papayas, millets and pedal — Way to go

Scribes visiting RDPR Minister Krishna Byregowda’s office on Race Course Road are likely to be offered a bowl of cut papaya. Well, that’s because he himself snacks on it every evening. This is one young politico who is far removed from the regular image of a pot-bellied, oily, paan-chewing neta. KBG, as he is otherwise known, also carries his own water bottle and serves his guests water in glass tumblers to avoid plastic/paper waste. He was the man who drove the millet trend and made it commonplace when he was agriculture minister in the earlier dispensation. Want to know another health hack he has adopted? Cycling. KBG is a huge advocate of this two-wheeler and likes to cycle around parks in his constituency, Bytarayanapura. He even combined his poll campaign with exercise, organised cyclothons to seek votes, and encouraged his supporters to cycle for better health.

Star gazers, here’s your chance to grab B1 crore

Here is a chance for those who gaze into the distant future to hit the jackpot. Akhila Karnataka Vicharavadi Sangha, an association of rationalists and atheists in the state, has thrown an open challenge to all those astrologers who set off speculation on media channels, and predict political fortunes and scenarios. A S Nataraj, a rationalist, has invited all fortune tellers, crystal ball gazers, palm readers, tarot card sorts, or anyone interested in the placement of stars and planets, to accept the invitation to prove at least 80% of what May 23 will bring. The prize: Rs 1 crore! The challenger published a book titled ‘Challenge to Astrology’ in Kannada (Jyothishyakke Savaalu) in 2001, and ever since, has been inviting tellers to accept the challenge. No astrologer has so far bitten the bait, or contacted the challenger. Nataraj, however, seems to be hurting the business of these professionals, who get some free publicity and customers during election season!

Shivakumar turns emotional again

For the second time in the past couple of weeks, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar has shown his softer side. He was campaigning village to village, and door to door in Kundgol on Tuesday, when he was informed that a building nearby had collapsed, and three inmates had died. Never one to shy away from action, Shivakumar rushed to the tragedy site in Yarguppi in Kundgol, Dharwad. There, he was told that late C S Shivalli’s house was nearby. Eager to see his old friend Shivalli’s house, Shivakumar trudged up to a small 30x30 sqft site, on which stood an incomplete house. Shivalli had died even as construction was under way, and couldn’t see his dream fulfilled. The poignancy of the situation did not escape DKS, who stood outside the empty building and recounted his friendship with Shivalli. Recalling how Shivalli could not complete his house due to serious financial constraints, he suddenly turned emotional. But this time, he held his tears in check and turned back.