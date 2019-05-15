Home States Karnataka

Temple run: Kumaraswamy visits Deval Ganagapur shrine

The CM, however, said he prayed for a good monsoon and a bumper crop. 

Published: 15th May 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

CM H D Kumaraswamy at Deval Ganagapur shrine in Afzalpur taluk, Kalaburagi

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday visited the Deval Ganagapur shrine in Afzalpur taluk and offered prayers to the padukas of Sri Narasimha Saraswati Swami, a manifestation of Sri Dattatreya. This is for the second time that Kumaraswamy is visiting the shrine this year.

According to sources, the CM performed a puja for the electoral success of his actor-son Nikhil Kumar, who fought the recent Lok Sabha polls from Mandya, and for the smooth continuation of the coalition government.

The CM, however, said he prayed for a good monsoon and a bumper crop. 

HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka

