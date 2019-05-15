Two petrol bunk employees on night shift stabbed to death in Karnataka's Kittur

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Two petrol bunk workers were stabbed to death at Shiva petrol bunk near Kittur town at the wee hours of Wednesday.

The murdered workers have been identified as Mustaq Beedi (22), resident of Lingdolli near Devgaon, and Manjunath Pattanshetti (32), resident Tigadolli village. According to sources, the two were working the night shift at this petrol bunk. They were stabbed in the neck by a sharp knife.

On receiving information, Superintendent of police Sudheer Kumar Reddy, CPI and other police personnel of Kittur police station visited the spot. They found that the cash kept in a drawer in the bunk has been stolen.

After primary investigation, cops suspect the murders were committed for money and further investigation is on to trace the murderers.

A case is registered at Kittur police station.