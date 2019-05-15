Home States Karnataka

Villagers in Karnataka turn to age-old rituals to appease rain god

The village deity is brought to the pond in a procession for a special puja.

Published: 15th May 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Puja performed for the village deity, in Pavagada, Karnataka (Photo| EPS

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  With borewells drying up, and hope too, residents of parched Pavagada taluk turn back to superstition and rustic beliefs to appease the rain god. Pujas and rituals apart, the people also identify a huge rock on the village border, and roll it down into the jurisdiction of another village.

The belief is that this rolling away of the rock brings rain. On Sunday morning, Bellibattalu village revived the ‘jaldi’ ritual after a gap of three years. It involved creating a small pit and placing a polythene sheet to ensure that water does not percolate through.

The village deity is brought to the pond in a procession for a special puja. The people, under the guidance of priest Palaiah, scaled the Akkamma Betta hills, 4km away, and fetched three pots of water from the small pond on top. Six more pots of water were poured into the pond created in the village. The deity, Gowdachandra Maramma, famous in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district, was brought out of the temple and pujas performed after washing its face with water f rom the pond on the hillock.

“We completed the rituals and sent the deity back to the temple after sacrificing a goat, and got a few drops of rain around 7.30pm,” claimed B R Palaiah, a gram panchayat (GP) member whose schooling ended in Class 2.

A couple of days earlier, GP president Girija Sathyanarayana, and members Rajanna and Lingaiah had held a meeting and taken a decision to conduct ‘jaldi’, and this was tom-tommed to the villagers. Over 30 borewells went dry this summer, making things worse for the residents, especially farmers who were looking to the rain gods for showers to sow the groundnut crop.

The village of over 500 households is represented by every community -- SC/STs, Muslims, Vokkaligas, Brahmins and ‘Pinjaras’, who are traditional cotton carders -- who live in harmony, said Madhusudhan J, who works with Infosys in Bengaluru, and is from the village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Pavagada taluk Chitradurga Palaiah Akkamma Betta Girija Sathyanarayana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp