Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Repair work over, Agumbe Ghat road to open from May 16

The executive engineer, in a letter to the DC, stated that the repair works were completed 10 days ago.

Published: 16th May 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Agumbe Ghat stretch of the NH 169A, which was closed for movement of all kinds of vehicles owing to repair works following a landslide, will be thrown open to light motor vehicles from Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner K A Dayanand passed an order in this regard after the executive engineer of the National Highways division, Mangaluru, wrote to him. Agumbe Ghat stretch of NH 169A was closed for movement of all kinds of vehicles from April 1.

The executive engineer, in a letter to the District Collector, stated that the repair works were completed 10 days ago. The executive engineer added that it will, however, take another 18 days for curing of concrete. In the interest of the public, only light motor vehicles can be allowed to ply, the letter recommended.

The DC said that minibuses, jeeps, vans, cars and two-wheelers will be allowed to ply from Thursday. However, light commercial vehicles will be allowed only from June 1. Till then, the LCVs can ply via Thirthahalli-Mastikatte-Hosangadi-Siddapura-Kundapura and Udupi (SH52) and also via Thirthahalli-Koppa-Sringeri-Malaghat-Karkala and Udupi (NH169), the DC stated in his order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Agumbe Ghat NH 169A

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP holds a silent demonstration to protest clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'TMC goons vandalized Vidyasagar statue, not BJP' says Amit Shah on Kolkata incident
Gallery
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most.As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most number of time. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi, Ronaldo and Aguero: 15 top goal scorers in Europe this season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp