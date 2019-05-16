Karnataka: Repair work over, Agumbe Ghat road to open from May 16

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Agumbe Ghat stretch of the NH 169A, which was closed for movement of all kinds of vehicles owing to repair works following a landslide, will be thrown open to light motor vehicles from Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner K A Dayanand passed an order in this regard after the executive engineer of the National Highways division, Mangaluru, wrote to him. Agumbe Ghat stretch of NH 169A was closed for movement of all kinds of vehicles from April 1.

The executive engineer, in a letter to the District Collector, stated that the repair works were completed 10 days ago. The executive engineer added that it will, however, take another 18 days for curing of concrete. In the interest of the public, only light motor vehicles can be allowed to ply, the letter recommended.

The DC said that minibuses, jeeps, vans, cars and two-wheelers will be allowed to ply from Thursday. However, light commercial vehicles will be allowed only from June 1. Till then, the LCVs can ply via Thirthahalli-Mastikatte-Hosangadi-Siddapura-Kundapura and Udupi (SH52) and also via Thirthahalli-Koppa-Sringeri-Malaghat-Karkala and Udupi (NH169), the DC stated in his order.