Karnataka set to build its second river park along Kali river  at Dandeli

The river park in Moulangi Eco Park was a one-of-its-kind experiment to ensure quality tourism for visitors and now Dandeli will have a second such spot along the Kali river.

Work on the park under progress at Bailpar in Dandeli town | express

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Forest Department is all set to establish a second river park for tourists at Dandeli.
The Moulangi Eco Park, located 6 km from Dandeli town, already attracts a large number of visitors from surrounding districts and neighbouring states.

The Forest Department has already taken up work to create space along the Kali river. “There is a great demand for picnic spots along the Kali. Many tourists who visit Ulavi temple often visit Kali river in Dandeli and take a bath in the river. However, sometimes this turns out to be dangerous. Hence the river park idea was mooted as the water flow will be less. As and when the water from the dam is released, the forest staff will alert the visitors,” said a senior forest official from Haliyal Forest Division.

The official added that as of now, there are no plans to begin water sports at the river park that will be established at Bailpar. “The flow of the river is good and there are two bridges. The river currently flows over an old bridge and is a great sight for the visitors. We are planning to create a separate swimming area so that the visitors can enjoy without any danger,” the official said.

Karnataka river park Dandeli Dandeli river park Moulangi Eco Park

