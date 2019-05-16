Home States Karnataka

Killer of two petrol pump workers in Karnataka caught on camera

Ushtaq Beedi and Mallikarjun Pattanshetty were murdered by a person in Shiva Petrol Pump near Kittur.

Published: 16th May 2019 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

A photo of killed captured in CCTV camera

A photo of killed captured in CCTV camera | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as the Belagavi police launched a brisk investigation to trace the killer of two petrol pump workers in Kittur, it has come to light that there was only one culprit who fleed with Rs 1 lakh from the place of crime.

Within a day of the murder, the killer has been caught by the CCTV cameras in Shiva Petrol Pump near Kittur where the gruesome murder of the workers took place. "In the priliminary investigation, we have found that there was only one person who killed Ushtaq Beedi and Mallikarjun Pattanshetty at the pump. With the video captured in the CCTV camera, the killer will be identified,'' Belagavi SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy said.

The police has formed five different teams headed by Circle Inspectors to catch the killer. "In order to catch the killer at the earliest, the photograph of the killer had been sent to all police stations and also flashed on social media channels and this massive circulation will help the police trace him soon," said Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Belagavi Rural Police Karnataka petrol pump murder Shiva Petrol Pump Kittur Kittur petrol pump murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp