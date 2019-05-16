Killer of two petrol pump workers in Karnataka caught on camera

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as the Belagavi police launched a brisk investigation to trace the killer of two petrol pump workers in Kittur, it has come to light that there was only one culprit who fleed with Rs 1 lakh from the place of crime.

Within a day of the murder, the killer has been caught by the CCTV cameras in Shiva Petrol Pump near Kittur where the gruesome murder of the workers took place. "In the priliminary investigation, we have found that there was only one person who killed Ushtaq Beedi and Mallikarjun Pattanshetty at the pump. With the video captured in the CCTV camera, the killer will be identified,'' Belagavi SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy said.

The police has formed five different teams headed by Circle Inspectors to catch the killer. "In order to catch the killer at the earliest, the photograph of the killer had been sent to all police stations and also flashed on social media channels and this massive circulation will help the police trace him soon," said Reddy.