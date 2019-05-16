Home States Karnataka

Lucknow police to don Karnataka cops’ hats to keep a cool head!

The summer heat in Lucknow has been giving a tough time to traffic cops there.

Published: 16th May 2019 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lucknow police are doffing their hats to their Karnataka counterparts. They are so impressed with Karnataka police’s ‘cowboy hat’ -- which is light, airy, cool and comfortable-- that they want to give it a try.

The summer heat in Lucknow has been giving a tough time to traffic cops there. Based on their request, the top brass there planned to ditch the khaki colour woollen caps and instead go in for cotton ones. Speaking to TNIE over the phone, Purnendu Singh, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Lucknow,  said, “Summer here is harsh. Our personnel are extremely uncomfortable donning woollen caps. They have been requesting for a change and we have zeroed in on the cotton hats worn by the Karnataka police.”

The officer explained, “Our team looked up for options online. They scanned uniforms of several states and found the Karnataka traffic police hats very airy and comfortable. They also look neat.”He said that the Karnataka police use hats that have ventilation and also avoid the sun.“We submitted a proposal in this regard to the deciding committee and are hopeful that it will be approved in a month,” he added.

“We are hoping that our request gets approved. Woollen caps are unbearable.  It’s literally like the movie dialogue “Aata majhi satakli” ( I have lost my mind) due to unbearable heat produced by wool. We loved the Karnataka ones. They are airy too,” said a police personnel from Lucknow on condition of anonymity.
Purnendu Singh said, “We have asked a local shop in Bengaluru to give us 50 such white hats.  Once they get approved, we will get them made there or we might even seek Karnataka  police’s help.”

S Parashivamurthy, Additional Director General of Police (admin) here, said, “We have so far not received any request from UP. However, it is a good idea to change from woollen caps to cotton ones.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lucknow Police Karnataka Police Karnataka cowboy hat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp