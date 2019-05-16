Mangaluru live-in couple nabbed for gruesome murder of woman 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: City police have arrested a couple in connection with the recent murder of Shreemathi Shetty, whose body was found chopped in pieces and thrown at different places in the city. The arrested are Johnas Julin Samson (36) and his live-in partner Victoria Mathais (46), residents of Valencia. Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said Samson had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh from Shetty, of which he had repaid Rs 40,000. She insisted he repay the rest but he didn't.

On Saturday, when she went to his house to ask for money, he allegedly killed her. Samson than removed all jewellery – a gold chain and eight rings – and disposed of the body the same day after chopping it into pieces. He left his two-wheeler, on which he shifted the body, at a friend's house.

Patil said Samson attempted suicide when cops went to his house on Tuesday to nab him. He was admitted in a hospital. Victoria is accused of being present at the crime scene. Involvement of any other person is being investigated. Samson has a murder case pending against him in South Police Station.