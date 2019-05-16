Home States Karnataka

Monsoon deficit: Karnataka to undertake cloud seeding from June-end

Tenders for cloud seeding for two consecutive years - 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 - will be awarded in two weeks’ time before the process take off in June.

Published: 16th May 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Monsoon

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With predictions of a deficit monsoon looming large over an already drought-hit Karnataka, the state government has decided to undertake cloud seeding. Tenders of two consecutive years - 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 - will be awarded in two weeks’ time and the process of cloud seeding will take off towards June end, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Wednesday.

As part of drought relief measures, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy held a video conference with District Commissioners and CEOs of taluks where the announcement was made. Revenue Minister R V Deshpande spelt out measures taken by the government to tackle drought.

“At an estimated cost of Rs 88 crore, a tender will be awarded for two consecutive years for cloud seeding, given a prediction of deficit monsoon. Unlike earlier times when the process would begin in August or September after pre-monsoon season, we will implement it this time by June-end when pre-monsoon is at its peak,” Byre Gowda said. He added that two centres - one in Bengaluru and one in Hubballi - will be set up. “Depending on which region receives more rain, the centres can be shifted,” he said.

Kumaraswamy asked officials to tour drought-hit taluks and send feedback. He also gave a one-week deadline to pay all pending bills for drinking water supply for April. Officials have also been instructed to pay bills every 15 days to ensure there is no disruption of water supply. “If there is a delay in payment, PDOs concerned will be held responsible,” a statement from the CMO said.

“The opposition (BJP) has been accusing the government of not responding to the drought situation but for the first time, the highest funds have been deposited to District Commissioner’s PD accounts for relief works. Providing drinking water and fodder is the primary focus of the government,” Deshpande said.

He added that job creation through MGNREGA has also been a prime focus to avoid migration due to drought. With the central government defaulting on payment of wages and material costs, the state government has volunteered to absorb labour costs. So far, water is being supplied to 2,999 villages and 440 wards via private borewells and tankers. The number of cattle camps and fodder banks have been increased to 16 and 165 respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka monsoon Kumaraswamy cloud seeding Deficit Rain Karnataka drought

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp