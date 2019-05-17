Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy says coalition hasn’t worked in all constituencies

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

With just a week to go for the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll results, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that the JDS-Congress combine will win 16 to 18 seats. In an interview to The New Indian Express, he admitted that the number would have been much higher and they would have won 25 seats had the coalition partners campaigned in all constituencies keeping aside their differences. Excerpts:

What is your assessment of LS poll results?

We will win 16-18 seats in Karnataka. We would have won 25 seats, if the coalition partners had campaigned in all constituencies keeping aside their differences. We have to accept that it has not happened. Out of 7 seats contested by Janata Dal (S), we will win in 5 seats and the victory in Mandya, Tumkur and Hassan is sure.

What about by-polls to Kundgol and Chincholi assembly segments?

Congress will win both. BJP says the coalition government will not survive beyond May 23?

If at all any of the Congress MLAs wanted to change their loyalty towards BJP, they would have done this long ago. Why will they do it after the announcement of the results of Lok Sabha elections? Do you think Congress MLAs would risk their MLA posts by jumping to BJP? How will they go before public seeking re-election? BJP is giving deadlines since the day I took over as the CM. We will complete the full term.

Congress camp keeps referring to Siddaramaiah as ‘CM’. Does it bother you?

Siddaramaiah has already clarified that if blessings of the people are there with him, he would become the chief minister after 2023 assembly elections. What is wrong with that? There is nothing wrong in aspiring.



Siddaramaiah took exception to your party state president H Vishwanath’s statements?

Everyone in both the parties have to respect and follow the coalition dharma. I have already spoken with Vishwanath in this regard and requested him to avoid issuing controversial statements. I have also has spoken with Siddaramaiah over phone and requested him not to take Vishwanath’s statements seriously.

BJP leaders accuse you of spending time in resorts at a time when the state is facing a severe drought?

They have no work to do and that is why they have indulged in such cheap politics. How many days was I in the resort? I too need rest, and that is why I went to a resort for just one day.

Will you restart your popular village stay programme?

We will relaunch ‘Grama Vastavya’ (village stay) in a different way. I will hold meetings with all officials at the hobli level or Gram Panchayat level for seven days in a month. People can contact me at the programme and get their issues resolved.

Maharashtra has refused to release water from Koyna dam?

Water Resources Minister has spoken with his counterpart in Maharashtra. Earlier, Maharashtra used to charge for supplying water. This time, it is asking to release water to its low lying areas from Alamatti Dam. The details are being chalked out. It takes time, but we need water urgently. We will continue putting pressure on Maharashtra government.

Why you are upset with the media?

From the day I took over as the Chief Minister of the state, the electronic media is trying to cause embarrassment to me for no reasons. Let them continue their attitude, I have decided not to talk to them.