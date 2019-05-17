Home States Karnataka

Kalaburagi: Water scarcity looms large in city hospitals

The district government hospital and Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences are facing acute water scarcity which has affected the sanitation.

Published: 17th May 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

water

For representational purposes

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The district government hospital and Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences are facing acute water scarcity which has affected the sanitation.

When TNIE visited the hospitals on Thursday, the wards, toilets and urinals looked badly maintained. One of the in-patient’s attendants Gurubasappa said “The hospital has stopped providing drinking water to the patients for many days. It provides water for the patients to take a bath occasionally.”

District Surgeon Shivanand Surgali said, “For the past one month, the district government hospital (old and new) as well as Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, situated on the hospital premises, has been facing a water shortage. The hospital has a sump with 3 lakh-litre capacity which will be sufficient for a day for all these three establishments. As the hospital does not have its own water source, we depend on the City Municipal Corporation and Water Supply & Drainage Board for water.”

“Till March-end, there was no complaint and we were getting 3 lakh-litres of water per day. In the past 30-40 days, we were provided an average of 70,000 litres of water per day. We were giving more priority to the labour room, operation theatre and dialysis unit. If we get more water, it will be used for patients to take a bath and clean toilets,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water scarcity Kalaburagi Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp