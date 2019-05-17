Kalaburagi: Water scarcity looms large in city hospitals

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The district government hospital and Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences are facing acute water scarcity which has affected the sanitation.



When TNIE visited the hospitals on Thursday, the wards, toilets and urinals looked badly maintained. One of the in-patient’s attendants Gurubasappa said “The hospital has stopped providing drinking water to the patients for many days. It provides water for the patients to take a bath occasionally.”

District Surgeon Shivanand Surgali said, “For the past one month, the district government hospital (old and new) as well as Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, situated on the hospital premises, has been facing a water shortage. The hospital has a sump with 3 lakh-litre capacity which will be sufficient for a day for all these three establishments. As the hospital does not have its own water source, we depend on the City Municipal Corporation and Water Supply & Drainage Board for water.”

“Till March-end, there was no complaint and we were getting 3 lakh-litres of water per day. In the past 30-40 days, we were provided an average of 70,000 litres of water per day. We were giving more priority to the labour room, operation theatre and dialysis unit. If we get more water, it will be used for patients to take a bath and clean toilets,” he said.