‘Mallikarjun Kharge as Karnataka CM’ remark has Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy in Twitter tussle 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The veil of camaraderie seems to have dropped. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter on Thursday to say Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was right in saying senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was eligible for the Chief Minister’s post.

For effect, he even added that even Kumaraswamy’s brother and PWD minister H D Revanna, along with a host of other leaders from both parties, were eligible for the top job too. However, the tone of the Chief Minister’s retort to the tweets was something Siddaramaiah’s team may not have expected.

“He (Kumaraswamy) tried to pull Siddaramaiah’s leg with the remarks on Kharge. We just responded in humour,” a close aide of Siddaramaiah said about the tweets.



“What H D Kumaraswamy said was right. Mallikarjun Kharge is eligible not just for Chief Minister’s post but higher positions. There are many people in the Congress and the JD(S) eligible for the Chief Minister’s post. HD Revanna is also one of them. It is just a matter of right time,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

His statements come in the backdrop of murmurs that Kumaraswamy’s brother has been lobbying for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post in case of a change of dynamics in the coalition after the Lok Sabha election results are announced on May 23.

The tweet was definitely not taken lightly, considering the already strained relations between the coalition partners.

“My statement that senior politician Mallikarjun Kharge should have been Chief Minister is an opinion that has been the basis of political discussion for decades. It is not healthy to add political colour to it and create scope for misunderstanding..,” the CM retorted.