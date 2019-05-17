Rationalist KS Bhagawan hospitalised post heart failure,'Out of danger' say doctors

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Rationalist and writer KS Bhagawan was hospitalized after suffering a heart failure during his evening walk at a park near his home at Kuvempunagar in the city.

According to Dr SP Yoganna, Chairman of Suyog hospital, Bhagawan was brought to the hospital by his gunman at 6:30 in the evening. "He was brought to the hospital with a heart failure due to a condition termed 'sick sinus syndrome' which affects one's heart rhythm. We revived him by installing a temporary pacemaker."

He said that the writer is out of danger now and will receive a permanent pacemaker tomorrow. He also said that a slight delay in reaching the hospital would have cost Bhagawan his life. Reportedly, the writer has also suffered minor injuries to his head, face and legs during the collapse.