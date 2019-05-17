South Western Railway Board to hold monthly review meet
BENGALURU: The Railway Board will hold monthly review meetings with the General Managers of all Railway Zones to take stock of their earnings, expenditure and infrastructure progress.
This was decided during a video conference session conducted from New Delhi by Board Chairman Vinod K Yadav on Thursday across the country.
"The review meet will be held around 15th of every month as monthly accounts get closed by 10th every month," A K Singh, SWR GM, said.