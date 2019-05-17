Verbal spat ensues across party lines as poll battle reaches climax

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: While the mercury has been going north this summer, political discourse has plumbed new depths this poll season.



On Thursday — the penultimate day for campaigning for Kundgol and Chincholi bypolls — a war of words erupted between BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and former CM Siddaramaiah with the former targeting the latter for “failing to keep his MLAs under control and his inability to work as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.”

Speaking to reporters, Karandlaje said Siddaramaiah was blaming the BJP for the faults of his MLAs and lack of coordination in his own party. Going further she said, “He can wear bangles if he cannot work.”

Adding on, Karandlaje said that it was a ‘shameful act’ to compare Siddaramaiah with former CM Devaraj Urs, a messiah of Backward Classes. “It shows the culture of the Congress which is now banking on the name of Devaraj Urs. Urs worked for the betterment of the Backward Classes. But Siddaramaiah has been corrupt throughout,” she said.



Siddaramaiah was quick to react. He tweeted saying Karandlaje has insulted all women. “Famous women personalities like Kittur Chennamma, Oanake Obavva and former PM Indira Gandhi all wore bangles and achieved milestones in their respective fields,” he retorted.

Later, addressing an election rally in Yaraguppi, Siddaramaiah took a jibe at BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa calling him a ‘Teen Din Ka Badshah’. “In 2008, he was the CM for three years. In 2018, he was the CM for three days,” he said.



On the stability of the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state, he said, “The coalition is giving a good administration. To misguide people, BJP is spreading rumours. The government is stable.” He said a hunger-free Karnataka was his dream and he fulfilled it as CM.