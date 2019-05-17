Home States Karnataka

Verbal spat ensues across party lines as poll battle reaches climax

While the mercury has been going north this summer, political discourse has plumbed new depths this poll season. 

Published: 17th May 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: While the mercury has been going north this summer, political discourse has plumbed new depths this poll season. 

On Thursday — the penultimate day for campaigning for Kundgol and Chincholi bypolls —  a war of words erupted between BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and former CM Siddaramaiah with the former targeting the latter for “failing to keep his MLAs under control and his inability to work as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.”

Speaking to reporters, Karandlaje said Siddaramaiah was blaming the BJP for the faults of his MLAs and lack of coordination in his own party. Going further she said, “He can wear bangles if he cannot work.”

Adding on, Karandlaje said that it was a ‘shameful act’ to compare Siddaramaiah with former CM  Devaraj Urs, a messiah of Backward Classes. “It shows the culture of the Congress which is now banking on the name of Devaraj Urs. Urs worked for the betterment of the Backward Classes. But Siddaramaiah has been corrupt throughout,” she said.  

Siddaramaiah was quick to react. He tweeted saying   Karandlaje has insulted all women. “Famous women personalities like Kittur Chennamma, Oanake Obavva and former PM Indira Gandhi all wore bangles and achieved milestones in their respective fields,” he retorted.

Later, addressing an election rally in Yaraguppi, Siddaramaiah took a jibe at BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa calling him a ‘Teen Din Ka Badshah’. “In 2008, he was the CM for three years. In 2018, he was the CM for three days,” he said.

On the stability of the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state, he said, “The coalition is giving a good administration. To misguide people, BJP is spreading rumours. The government is stable.” He said a hunger-free Karnataka was his dream and he fulfilled it as CM. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Kundgol Chincholi Bypolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp