BJP using I-T department against rivals: DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: WITH the bypoll to the Kundgol constituency just a day away, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar said the election here is being fought on the basis of development and not on the basis of religion and caste.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Shivakumar took a dig at the BJP saying that it was an open secret that the party has been using the Income Tax and other departments against its political rivals. The people will give a befitting reply to this, he added.

“Instead of blaming the Congress leaders of handing out money to people, let the BJP ask the I-T department to conduct raids,” he said.

