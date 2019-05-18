Home States Karnataka

Campaign comes to end as Chincholi sets for Sunday bypoll finale

A high-octane campaign for the May 19 byelection to Chincholi (SC) assembly constituency came to an end on Friday as Congress and BJP leaders made a final push. 

Published: 18th May 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A high-octane campaign for the May 19 byelection to Chincholi (SC) assembly constituency came to an end on Friday as Congress and BJP leaders made a final push. 

Seventeen candidates are in the fray. Both Congress and BJP candidates belong to the Lambani community. While Avinash Jadhav of BJP is pursuing post-graduation in Medicine, Congress candidate Subhash Rathod has a  post-graduation in Law.

The seat fell vacant after Umesh Jadhav who won on a Congress ticket in the 2013 and 2018 elections resigned from the assembly and joined the BJP in March this year alleging that the development activities have come to a standstill in Chincholi after the coalition government came to power.

He blamed district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge for it. Jadhav contested the Lok Sabha polls this time from Gulbarga taking on Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge. As per Jadhav’s wish, BJP fielded his son Avinash.  

Rathod who was in BJP and an aspirant for the Lok Sabha ticket from Gulbarga quit the party and joined Congress after he as was assured that he would be fielded from Chincholi.

The poll turned into a battle of prestige for both Congress and BJP. Determined to retain the seat, the Congress made all-out efforts to win this time too. Former CM and party state unit president B S Yeddyurappa led the BJP’s campaign while Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy campaigned for the Congress candidate.

In the Lok Sabha elections, BJP harped on Mallikarjun Kharge’s role in making his son Priyank minister, while Congress chose Umesh Jadhav’s nepotism in ensuring that his son was fielded in Chincholi and betraying the voters by quitting the MLA post without consulting the voters as the main planks.
Some Congress leaders admit that party netas and the candidate failed to campaign in the thandas and villages while BJP concentrated in holding road shows there. 

According to a survey, the constituency has about 50,000 voters belonging to Lingayat community, 48,000 Lambani community, 30,000 from Dalit community (including Right and Left). 

BJP leaders claim the support of Banjaras and Lingayats. Kolis are committed voters of BJP. Congress disputes the claim and says that a section of Lambanis, Lingayats and Koli community will vote in their favour. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chincholi Karnataka bypolls congress BJP Karnataka Kalaburagi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp