Dharmasthala temple asks devotees to postpone visits over water crisis

Sri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmasthala has asked  devotees to postpone their visit to the temple in view of a severe water crisis. 

Published: 18th May 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmasthala

By Express News Service

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade Friday said akin to other parts of Dakshina Kannada district, water crisis in the temple is worsening every day as the flow in the Netravathi river has reduced drastically.  Noting that there is a huge requirement of water for the devotees visiting the temple, he asked people to postpone their visit by a few days and co-operate. 

Water crisis has hit major parts of the Dakshina Kannada district that receives over 4000 mm rainfall. 
In Mangaluru, the local body has resorted to rationing and households are getting water just four days a week.

The famous temple gets thousands of devotees every day, which doubles during summer holidays and weekends. 

Sources said this is the first time in recent history that the temple has asked devotees to postpone their visit due to water scarcity. The temple, which also provides boarding and meals to its devotees has requirement of huge amount of water for drinking, cooking and other purposes. 

TAGS
Dharmasthala Sri Manjunatheshwara Temple water crisis

