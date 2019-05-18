Election Commission takes up Prajwal’s ‘fake’ affidavit

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: A complaint charging JDS-Congress coalition candidate from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, of filing a false affidavit, has become a source of worry for the family of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The Gowda family, which had not expected the issue to take a serious turn, was stunned when state chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar wrote to the Election Commission of India, seeking direction to take action, and the kind of action to be initiated against the candidate, if charges are proved.



It may be recalled that BJP candidate A Manju and Congress leader Devarajegowda had filed separate complaints with the district electoral officer, stating that Prajwal Revanna had failed to submit actual details of his assets in the affidavit, along with nominations.



Sources said the EC is thinking of filing an FIR. The state Election Commission has also written to deputy commissioner and returning officer Priyanka Mary Francis, to furnish details of the affidavit submitted, along with nominations by the candidate.



The district electoral officer was directed to conduct an inquiry and submit the report by May 17. The affidavit was allegedly incomplete, with the candidate mentioning a vacant site in the heart of Holenarasipur, where a building exists, and a cinema theatre is also run. Prajwal did not mention the transactions and revenue of five years either.

Interestingly, Prajwal has mentioned a loan of Rs 26 lakh borrowed from his grandfather, Tumkur candidate H D Deve Gowda, but the latter didn’t mention any cash transactions with his grandson in his affidavit. The complainants also stated that Prajwal didn’t mention his partnership with MNCs, where he reportedly invested in a huge number of shares.



A dejected district in-charge minister HD Revanna had, on several occasions, said that the deputy commissioner has nothing to do with the nomination, as the affidavit had already accepted it. The issue could be a question in the court of law only, he said.



Expressing confidence that he had filed an accurate affidavit, Prajwal said the returning officer has nothing to do with the affidavit and she can transfer the issue to the EC for action. BJP candidate A Manju said he would take the issue to its logical end, and fight in the court of law, even after results are declared. He said he was waiting for the district electoral officer’s report.

It may also be recalled that district minister H D Revanna had demanded that the state government transfer Priyanka Mary Francis, as the latter allegedly acted at the behest of the BJP in this regard.



If the EC decides to take action against Prajwal, he will not be able to contest elections for the next six years. JDS polling agent and advocate Jayaram said there is no provision in law to cancel the papers as the electoral officer had accepted them.