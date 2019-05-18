Fear grips Mysuru villages as tuskers go on prowl

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Fear gripped HD Kote villages as two wild tuskers are on the prowl. One on the outskirts of the town while the other one in Kabini left bank canal area. Anxious residents are hoping that the forest officials would drive back the animals into the forest.

Lakshamma, wife of Ankanayaka, suffered from head injuries when an elephant hit her. She was shifted to a hospital in Mysuru. A wild tusker that was found near priest Shashidhar’s paddy fields in the morning moved towards Agathur and reached near pump house built across Kapila river.

The forest guards and villagers managed to chase away the animal. Later it landed up in the paddy and sugarcane fields in Yadugiri Layout. Residents of Kolagala village found the tusker moving inside and they have demanded that the forest officials chase the animal.

Meanwhile, another wild tusker attacked a cow and is camping in a sugarcane field of S S Dayashankar on the outskirts of the town. The jumbo has attacked bikes and surfaced on Sagare-Saragur road.



Forest officials have warned people from moving on the roads. Yet, hundreds of them turned up to see the animal. The Beechanahalli police are stopping people from venturing near places where the jumbo is camping.



Meanwhile, ACF Parameshwarappa and team are making all efforts to drive the elephant back into the woods.