Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP youth leader lauds Nathuram Godse on social media, expelled 

The social media post of Hanumantharaju shared by BJP to the media shows the picture of Godse and a vessel that supposedly contains his ashes decorated with flowers next to it.

Published: 18th May 2019 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP has expelled its Tumkur district youth wing President from the party's primary membership for a post praising Nathuram Godse on the social media.

"For your post on social media praising Nathuram Godse, you have not only been removed from the post of Yuva Morcha district President, but also expelled from the primary membership of the party," the expulsion order signed by state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa, addressed to T H Hanumantharaju read.

READ | Like 'khaki nikkar,' Nathuram Godse an identity of RSS: Azam Khan

The social media post of Hanumantharaju shared by BJP to the media shows the picture of Godse and a vessel that supposedly contains his ashes decorated with flowers next to it.

The message with the picture calling Godse a "great patriot" says his ashes have still not been immersed in the Sindhu river.

Hanumantharaju is not the first in the saffron party to face the ire of the party leadership for praising Godse.

READ | BJP remains inspired by killers of Gandhi: Sitaram Yechury

Earlier, BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur too had stirred a controversy by calling Godse, the assassin of mahatma gandhi, a true patriot During a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh on May 16, Thakur had said Godse was a patriot, is a patriot, and would remain a patriot and those who call him a terrorist should look within, they will get a reply in this election.

She later apologised for her statement.

She was responding to a comment by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who had said "free India's first extremist was a Hindu" remark, referring to Godse.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka BJP Nathuram Godse  BJP Gandhi assassination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp