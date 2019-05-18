Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Five dead, 10 injured after their vehicle topples

Some of those injured critially were rushed to Bagalkot government hospital while others were taken to Muddebihal taluk government hospital for treatment.

Published: 18th May 2019 07:47 PM

The incident occurred when about 15 members from villages around Guledaguda. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: Five people including three women died and ten others sustained injuries when a goods vehicle which they were travelling in toppled on the outskirts of Kandaganur village, Vijayapura district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Aminsabh S (55), Bandgisab Makashi (55), Bharatava Rakasagi (50), Hussanabi Makashi (45) and Khajabi Sadani (48) who all hailed from surrounding villages of Guledgudda, Bagalkot district.

Some of those injured critically were rushed to Bagalkot government hospital while others were taken to Muddebihal taluk government hospital for treatment.

According to police, the incident occurred when about 15 members from villages around Guledaguda were returning home from Kandaganur near Muddibehal where they attended the funeral or their relative afternoon. 

The driver of the goods vehicle in which they all were travelling applied brakes suddenly when the vehicle was moving at high speed to avoid colliding with a tipper coming from the other direction. The vehicle tripped and overturned as the driver lost control over it.

Due to the impact of the fall, three women and two men died on the spot while 10 injured. The driver of the vehicle who survived the accident fled the spot soon after the incident. Local MLA, A S Patil Nadahalli met the accident victims and assured compensation from the government.

TAGS
Karnataka road accident Kandaganur village Vijayapura Bagalkot

