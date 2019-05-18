Home States Karnataka

Kundgol bypoll campaign comes to an end

The hectic campaigning in which top leaders from both Congress and BJP made Kundgol taluk their base came to an end on Friday.

Published: 18th May 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

On the last day of campaigning for the Kundgol bypolls, CLP leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and others attend a rally on Friday (Photo | EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI : The hectic campaigning in which top leaders from both Congress and BJP made Kundgol taluk their base came to an end on Friday. The seat, which went vacant after the demise of minister C S Shivalli, has become an issue of prestige for both the parties, with the Lok Sabha election results round the corner. 

While Congress has fielded Shivalli’s wife Kusumavati, the BJP gave the ticket to I S Chikkanagoudar, a local BJP leader and a relative of B S Yeddyurappa.

For BJP a win here could help them further increase the pressure on the coalition government, and they can once again try their hand at forming a government in the state. However, the Congress party leaders seem confident about a win, as they feel the sympathy factor after demise of Shivalli could turn the cards in their favour.

“The coalition government had given the ministry to Shivalli but sadly he passed away. He had big dreams for his taluk and often demanded projects for his region. The development in his constituency and his nature to mingle with others will surely pull votes for his wife who is now the Congress candidate,” said a political analyst.

However, the saffron party is trying to gain votes based on Prime Minister Modi’s achievements. “If BJP wins the Chincholi and Kundgol seats, there will be no hurdle for the formation of the government. During last elections, the BJP candidates gave a tough fight and lost by just 600 votes. There is also internal rift within Congress after the ticket was given to Kusumavati. Though the rift has been settled by the senior leaders, there could be some cross-voting,” the analyst added.

While BJP fielded its top leaders including its state president B S Yeddyurappa and K S Eshwarappa, Former CM Jagadish Shettar, for Congress, it was minister D K Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah who took up campaigning and rallies in the taluk. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kundgol bypoll Karnataka EC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp