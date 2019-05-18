Kundgol bypoll campaign comes to an end

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI : The hectic campaigning in which top leaders from both Congress and BJP made Kundgol taluk their base came to an end on Friday. The seat, which went vacant after the demise of minister C S Shivalli, has become an issue of prestige for both the parties, with the Lok Sabha election results round the corner.

While Congress has fielded Shivalli’s wife Kusumavati, the BJP gave the ticket to I S Chikkanagoudar, a local BJP leader and a relative of B S Yeddyurappa.



For BJP a win here could help them further increase the pressure on the coalition government, and they can once again try their hand at forming a government in the state. However, the Congress party leaders seem confident about a win, as they feel the sympathy factor after demise of Shivalli could turn the cards in their favour.



“The coalition government had given the ministry to Shivalli but sadly he passed away. He had big dreams for his taluk and often demanded projects for his region. The development in his constituency and his nature to mingle with others will surely pull votes for his wife who is now the Congress candidate,” said a political analyst.

However, the saffron party is trying to gain votes based on Prime Minister Modi’s achievements. “If BJP wins the Chincholi and Kundgol seats, there will be no hurdle for the formation of the government. During last elections, the BJP candidates gave a tough fight and lost by just 600 votes. There is also internal rift within Congress after the ticket was given to Kusumavati. Though the rift has been settled by the senior leaders, there could be some cross-voting,” the analyst added.



While BJP fielded its top leaders including its state president B S Yeddyurappa and K S Eshwarappa, Former CM Jagadish Shettar, for Congress, it was minister D K Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah who took up campaigning and rallies in the taluk.