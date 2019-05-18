MES leader Sambhajirao passes away

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Belagavi politician Sambhajirao Patil, died following multi-organ failure on Friday. Patil was four-time mayor of Belagavi and also MLA from Belagavi South assembly segment once. He was being treated in KLE Hospital and Research Centre for the last few days, sources said.



One of the founder-members of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), Patil was the undisputed Marathi leader in the Belagavi City Corporation for the last few decades and was instrumental in making the MES stronger in the corporation ever since the reorganisation of states.

He was at the forefront of MES’ agitation for the merger of Belagavi and its surrounding areas for several years. For his huge popularity, many politicians from different political parties depended on him for votes in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections so far.