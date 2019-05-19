Home States Karnataka

Contractors will have to plant, nurture trees: RDPR 

Security deposit will be returned to road contractors subject to condition of saplings; Huge planting drive planned   

Published: 19th May 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to safeguard roadside saplings and trees, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department is entrusting road contractors who construct and develop roads, to plant saplings and take care of them till their defect liability period is complete. Depending on the plants’ survival rate, the contractors will be given their security deposit, RDPR Minister Krishna Byregowda said.

The minister told reporters on Saturday said since 2000, the state has seen 15 drought years. “Each time a drought year is declared, we take up short-term measures like supplying drinking water, fodder and other relief. As a long-term measure, the government has launched Jalamrutha, where the state will observe 2019 as the ‘Year of Water’ through water literacy, conservation, rejuvenation of water bodies and creation of new ones. Tree planting is part of the campaign,” he said.

As part of this drive, the government will issue orders making it mandatory for road contractors to include tree planting estimate for the entire stretch they develop or construct. There is a defect liability period for roads for three years, during which contractors have to rectify the road surface if there is any damage like potholes or breaks. “On these lines, we are making it mandatory to plant trees and take care of them. Depending on the survival rate, the security deposit of contractors will be returned,’’ he added. 
RDPR’s target is to plant 30 lakh saplings on a single day, during the Environment Day celebrations on June 11. In the over 6,000 Gram Panchayats, each GP has to plant 500 saplings in schools, hospitals and other premises. Survival of these plants will be made the GP members’ responsibility. There are plans to plant two crore saplings across the state, throughout the year.

With the help of Karnataka State Remote Sensing Application Centre, 20,000 locations have been identified to construct water harvesting structures like check dams and krishi hondas, where the Centre has given along with longitude and latitude. “We have already completed around 3,000 structures, another 3,000 are under construction and by end of March 2020, the state will have 20,000 such structures. We will take NREGA’s help,’’ he said. 

He also said that they are going to issue a government order making it mandatory for all government buildings in rural areas to instal rain water harvesting apparatus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Karnataka +

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp