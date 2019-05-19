Dead lake in Belagavi sees a spring of hope 

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Residents of drought-hit Bailwad village in Bailhongal taluk finally have reason to celebrate. Faced with years of water scarcity, the villagers were pleasantly surprised when they found that a live spring has started spouting water in a dead lake.

Pyaas Foundation, a social organisation working on water issues across the district, had taken up the rejuvenation work but it was easier said than done. According to villagers, several social organisations and even the government had made numerous attempts to revive the dead lake. But everything failed in the face of massive rocks and rubble. The foundation was also informed about this by the villagers, but the organisation took up the project as a challenge. Foundation president Madhav Prabhu said Bailwad was once famous for its ancient temple dedicated to Lord Siddabasaveshwara.

Dr Prabhu, a diabetologist, said, “We had to measure up to the faith of our donors and the expectations of the villagers, who came to the lake every day with hope in their eyes. Rock after rock, this lake was ready to break our spine.”

Prabhu. “After 60 days of hard work, we finally spotted a live spring spouting water and our happiness knew no bounds. And after the news spread in the village, everyone rushed to the lake to witness it,” he added.